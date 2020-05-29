Glen Hedrick, 78

WILLCOX — Glen Hedrick passed away at his home on May 23, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Peru, Indiana to Glen R. Hedrick and Beatrice Bowman Hedrick. Glen was in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a retired millwright worker for Chrysler, and also a home builder. Glen was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Willcox. In 1988, Glen married his wife Charlotte "Charlie" in Peru. He is survived by his wife; his children Glenda (Walter) Catt of Peru, Tammy Hedrick of Peru, Shellie (Dwayne) Stout of Wabash, Indiana and Scott (Flaicia) Hedrick of Peru; along with 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his sister Nancy Newcom and his brother Alvin Hedrick both of Peru. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. A visitation was held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home in Peru with funeral services following. Burial followed in the Mount Hope Cemetery. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
