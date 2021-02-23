Glen Richard "Rick" Lehman, 72

SIERRA VISTA — Glen Richard, "Rick," Lehman, September 22, 1948 - February 23, 2021, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and loyal friend, passed away on February 23, 2021. Rick was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, and later moved with his parents and siblings to Elfrida, Arizona in the early 1960s, where he and his family worked on local farms and later in mining. Rick graduated from Valley Union High School, Elfrida, and attended Cochise College in Douglas. He studied mechanics and became very skilled in his trade. His friends will still tell you, "Rick is one hell of a mechanic!" He worked a number of years for Phelps Dodge Corp. and government contractors on Ft. Huachuca before retiring to spend more time with his daughter, granddaughter, family and friends. Rick was a kind and generous man, always there to lend a hand to others, asking for nothing in return.
He was an exceptional parent, Papa, and friend. He enjoyed nature, fishing, car shows, camping, shooting, watching old westerns, and exploring historical places and searching for "old relics." During the latter years of his life, he spent several months each year in Central Ohio with his daughter and granddaughter, going on road trips and taking in the local sites. Rick was a loving and gentle man who will be missed dearly. He was the solid foundation of his family and created so many fond memories in so many lives.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Dean and Bobbie Lehman, his niece, Mary Snyder, and his daughter Julie (Heath) Benevidez Brock. Rick is survived by his daughter, Heather Lehman Malinowski (Charles), his granddaughters: Olivia Malinowski, Courtney (Adrian) Borquez, Audrey Yossem and Ireland Brock, his life-long friend, partner, and caretaker, Cindy Huff, his loving siblings, Dora Snyder, Dean (Tanya) Lehman, Dana (Melba) Lehman, and Angel (Gary) Lauve, his most loyal friend Pat (Donna) Conlon, his friends that have become family over the years, Steve Huff and Stephen Huff, as well as two great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who care for him.
Private arrangements are being made by the family at this time. However, due to COVID restrictions, the family intends to publish and announce a memorial service and celebration in honor of Rick at a later date, when everyone may reconnect and HUG one another, one of the very things for which Rick was known. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3548 Greenwood Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. The family wishes to send special thanks and gratitude to Casa De La Paz Hospice care workers (April, Jill & Marylynn) who cared for Rick in the winter of his life with the utmost compassion.
~ There is now a silence, where once was your whistling tune. Until we all meet again.
