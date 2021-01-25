Glenn Edward Sutter, 90

SCOTTSDALE — Glenn passed away January 23, 2021 in Scottsdale Arizona at the age of 90. He was born October 29, 1930 in Shelby, Ohio to Leo Sutter and Rose Buchholz. He graduated from Shelby High School and joined the Air Force at age 17. He was stationed at Wilkins Air Station and served in the Korean War. In 1959 he moved from Ohio to San Bernardino, California, and married Margaret Ellish Militello in 1962. He worked at Norton AFB until his move to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1974 where he then worked as a Civil Service Communications Engineer at Fort Huachuca until he retired in 1985. He was a Co-Founder of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and a Past Grand Knight and a Past Faithful Navigator in the 4th Degree with the Knights of Columbus.
He will be forever remembered as a loving and loyal husband to “Margie”, his wife of 59 years. He was a great dad and friend to his children and their spouses, Julia and Steve Prado, Glenn and Julie Sutter, Mike and Sandra Militello, and Jim and Karin Militello, and his twelve grandchildren and great grandchildren will remember a kind and fun Grandpa and “Dap”. He will also be missed by his brothers Wayne Sutter and Butch Sutter.
Glenn’s warm smile, gentle personality, and sense of humor will be missed terribly by his friends and family. He was an avid gardener, a great golfer, an adventurous homebrewer, a loyal Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan, and a wickedly good Cribbage and Euchre player. The COVID pandemic stole him from us too soon but his positive attitude for life will forever be remembered by his family and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his daughters Anna Marie Sutter and Teresa Sutter Miller, and his son Steve Militello. A celebration of life will be postponed until we can honor his memory safely. In lieu of flowers, he would have wished any intended contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
