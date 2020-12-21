Glenn Ray “Slick” Willey, 83

WILLCOX — Glenn "Slick" Ray Willey passed away at home in Willcox on December 17, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in McCulloch, Texas on January 16, 1937 to Rice Willey and Lucille Strickland Willey. Slick was a retired Farmer and Rancher. He is survived by his children Pam (David) Noland and Jeff "Big Tex" (Isabel) Willey both of Willcox and Greg (Bonnie) Willey of Sugarland, Texas. His surviving grandchildren are Glenn Brown, Jessica Noland, Jeffery Willey, Gregory Willey, Christopher Willey, Kendrick Willey, Austin Willey and Nicole Willey and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings; Jeff Willey, R.C. Willey, Karen Dutton, Carmen Melton and Wanda Lancaster. Preceding him in death was his daughter Glenna, his parents to include his step father Hollis Phillips and his sister Nelda Blair.
Memorial Services were 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the First Southern Baptist Church. Contributions may be made in his name to either the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at www.willcoxhospice.com or to the NCCH Foundation, 901 W. Rex Allen Drive, Willcox, Arizona 85643 or online at www.ncch.com. You may express condolence at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.