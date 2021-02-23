DOUGLAS — On Wednesday, February 16, 2021 Gloria Alicia Torres, 81 died peacefully in her sleep at the Haven in Douglas, Arizona. Gloria was born on April 9, 1939 in Douglas, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Alicia Torres. She is survived by her only son Guillermo (Alana) German; grandchildren, Ariella, Ricky and Abraham and one great-grandson. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers Irene (Manuel) Robles, Patricia (Jose †) Vasquez, Lillian Pacheco and Arturo (Brenda) Torres; her inseparable cousin and sister Mary Schuster; and cousins Ricardo Greth and Jose “Chacho” Greth. Gloria attended elementary schools here in Douglas. She also attended Loretto school and graduated from there in 1955. In 1958, she graduated from Douglas High School. While in high school she worked at the Lyric and Grand Theaters for the Diomas Company. Upon graduation she worked at the Nu Way Cleaners as a receptionist/clerk for 20 years until her retirement. Gloria was a loving and warm daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was always willing to help her nieces and nephews with their problems. She was a wonderful counselor.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.