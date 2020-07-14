Gloria Jean Ciaramitaro, 75

SIERRA VISTA — Gloria J. (Stroud) Ciaramitaro, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 with her husband holding her hand and surrounded by family in Tucson. Gloria, daughter of the late Weldon F. and Aliene L. (Miller) Stroud, was born in Levelland, Texas on October 21, 1944.
Raised in Levelland she graduated from Levelland High School. Gloria worked as an Escrow Officer for Fidelity National Title Agency and Pioneer Title both of Sierra Vista.
She has resided in Sierra Vista for the past 45 years and her greatest accomplishments were her husband, children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by a son, Scott Walker and a sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Anthony Ciaramitaro; two sons, Richard Walker and Christopher Ciaramitaro; two daughters, Vicki Walker and Cynthia Johnson (Matthew); seven grandchildren, Danielle (Bru), Raymond, Shannon, Marilyn (Max), Britini, Christopher, and James; three great grandchildren, Chloe, Addisyn, and Jaxon.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A visiting hour will precede her service at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.