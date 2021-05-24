Gloria Jean Molina-Briseno, 68

TOMBSTONE — Gloria Jean Molina-Briseno, a loving Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, Tia, Cousin & Friend, passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of May 20, 2021.
Gloria was born in Tombstone, Arizona on April 5, 1953 to John F. & Catherine (Gutierrez) Molina. She was the youngest of 3 siblings. She attended Tombstone Public Schools.
Gloria always had a book in her hand, she was a sucker for a good Cowboy Romance & she loved watching old Western shows & movies. The Waltons and Bonanza were her all-time favorites. Gloria also loved to cook for her family & we always knew that when she was in the kitchen, we were in for a treat. She always said, “If you leave my house hungry, that’s your own fault!”
Though there were so many things that Gloria enjoyed, the thing that she loved the most was her family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, who were her pride & joy.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, John & Catherine Molina, her sister Artemisa (Micha) DelMuro, her brother Ernest (Buddy) Molina & an infant grandson Brad Poppe, long time companion Jose Caro and stepson Israel Caro.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Mark (Christy) Molina of Tombstone, Arizona, Clint (Misty) Briseno of Sierra Vista, Katherine (Matthew) Poppe of Tucson, Arizona, Rene (Joanna) Cardona of Sierra Vista & Joseph (Jeremy) Caro of Sierra Vista. The Lights of her Life, her 10 grandchildren - Bryan Hill, Marisella, Leonidus & Gabriella Molina, Austin Briseno, Kristyn (Dustin) Briseno-Bucherer, Katherine & Matthew Poppe Jr., Rene & Michael Cardona, one great-granddaughter Leilani Soliz & numerous nephews, nieces, cousins & friends.
We will all miss going to visit Gloria for all the latest chisme & laughing until our stomachs hurt.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 592 E Safford St. Tombstone, Arizona 85638. Rosary will begin at 10:45am with the funeral mass following at 11:30am. An immediate procession to the Old Tombstone Cemetery for interment will follow the mass. Potluck reception will follow at the American Legion in Tombstone.
“God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4