Gloria Marquez, 72  

SIERRA VISTA — On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Gloria Marquez, our loving mother passed away at home surrounded by her family. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Isabel and Pedro Marquez, her brothers Tereso and Eddie Marquez. She is survived by her children Mary Ann Medina (son-in-law Wayne) Joe Armijo, Jr (daughter-in-law Lisa) Eddie Armijo (daughter-in-law Julie) and Richard Marquez. She has 13 grandchildren, Anthony, Monica, Michael, Veronica, Christopher, Ava, Katie, Jeremiah, Ashley, Zachary, Sophia, Ysabel and Katelyn; 7 great-grandchildren Bryanna, Ethan, Giahvanna, Savannah, Blaine, Jade and Willow. Our mom loved spending time with her family. She loved cooking, dancing and going to the casino. Those of you that knew her knew how special butterflies were to her. We love you mom and you will be truly missed.
Services will be held in Silver City, New Mexico. Arrangements are pending.
