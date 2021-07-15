Gordon Frank Hart, 78

BENSON — Gordon Frank Hart passed away on 4 July 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by devoted loved ones.
He was born on 1 April 1943 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to Gordon Anthony and Leda Marie (D'Angelo) Hart.
He served in the U.S. Army with honor, later as a police officer, and then spent the rest of his career as an electrician.
From the time he was a boy, he loved horses, rifles, motorcycles, airplanes, and anything with a motor: a love that remained with him his entire life.
He was a builder, rancher, defender, provider, friend, son, brother, and father. He lived large, stood strong, faced every obstacle with unrelenting courage, and showed the rest of us the meaning of manly virtue and loyalty. He will be desperately missed, but we know that we will embrace him once more beyond the horizon where we never need be separated again, where our Savior "...shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain".
The deceased has requested to have no funeral.