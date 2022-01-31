Grace Perry, 100

DRAGOON — Our Beautiful Mother, Grace Inez Perry of Dragoon Arizona passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021 at 100 years of age. She was born October 8, 1921 in Sitka, Kansas, the fifth child of eight children born to Lawson A. and Emma Mayberry Smith. Grace married the love of her life and best friend Paul Perry on February 8, 1941. Together with their four children they moved from Topeka to Albuquerque, New Mexico before moving to Arizona in 1957, eventually settling in Dragoon in 1963.
Grace was preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 65 years, her son James Perry and all her siblings.
Grace is survived by two daughters, Paula Ratkos and Patty (Gail) Smith, her son Michael Perry and sister in-law Marcia Perry. Her seven grandchildren include Gayann Jones, Karen (Tom) Scheetz, Ron (Kris) Ratkos, Christine (Bob) Thompson, Tasha Perry, Alexa (Daniel) Ethridge and Bhavani (Jeff) Sison, 14 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 8, 2022 at Saint Raphael in the Valley Episcopal Lutheran Church in Benson Arizona at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any contributions be sent to Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice in Wilcox Arizona.