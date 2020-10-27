Grace Preugschat Pine, 93
SIERRA VISTA — Grace Preugschat Pine, 93, of Sierra Vista (formerly of Waterville, Washington) passed away October 14, 2020. Grace was born September 29, 1927 to German immigrants, Albert and Amalie (Nollmeyer) Preugschat, in the family home built by her father in Lamoine, Washington. She was the youngest of ten children: Gertrude, Lottie, Frieda, Esther, Walt, Albert (Obbie), William, Otto, and Ruth. Grace was baptized in the Lutheran Church in Withrow, Washington, where she attended grade school. She graduated from Waterville High School.
Grace married Charles C. Jones. Together, they had seven children. Grace was active in her children’s activities. She was a Cub Scout leader for several years, was active in PTA, and everything her kids participated in. She sewed numerous costumes, uniforms, formals, and some of our clothing as well. Mom was a strong hard working woman. She canned hundreds of quarts of fruit every summer, raised and butchered numerous chickens, and prepared hearty delicious meals. There was always good food at our table. We are still trying to emulate her buttermilk oven-fried chicken. Mom was often asked to provide decorated cakes for special occasions. Her artistic decorating skills were legendary. We always had unique decorated cakes for our birthdays and other special celebrations.
In 1968, she married Mike Pine. They followed Mike’s employment to Spokane, Washington, Twin Lakes (Inchelium, Washington), Kettle Falls, Washington, and Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1986, where they established a successful land surveying business. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and boating with family and friends. She grew some seriously huge geraniums and other plants outside and in her home. Throughout Mom’s life, she was a caregiver to Charles’ grandmother, Emma, waitressed, worked in fruit warehouses and orchards, nursing home aid, camp cook, bookkeeper, and office manager in their surveying business. She was dedicated to their business and did not retire until she was 75—that was only because they sold the business!
She endured many challenges along the way including breast cancer, losing three of her adult children, lung cancer, intense cancer treatment, and a major heart attack. Grace is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Weaver and Marcia (Gale) Webb; sons: Charles A. (Darlene) Jones and Dale (Laura) Jones; grandchildren: Heidi Bonwell, Lisa Wimbish, Bobbi Jo Bailey, Michael Anderson, Theresa Anderson, Heather Messer, Judd Jones, Jesse Weaver, Monte Weaver, Casey Weaver, Maggie Gutierrez, Tyler Jones, Victoria Faragalli, Andrew Jones, and Rebecca Jones; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; daughter, Vicki Jones; sons: Clifford “Copper” Jones and William “Billy” Jones; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
A special thank you to Kirsten Wister, who provided exceptional care over the years, and to Casa de la Paz Hospice, for the exceptional nursing care they provided our mom over the past year. A memorial service for Mom will be scheduled in the Spring of 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.