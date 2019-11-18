Gracy Garcia, 72

SIERRA VISTA—Gracy (Nero) Garcia of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on Saturday night, November 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Gracy, daughter of the late Butler and Mattie B. (Ruffin) Nero was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on December 10, 1946.
Gracy and her husband, Hector retired from the United States Army at Fort Huachuca after 20 years of honorable service. Gracy and her family have resided in Sierra Vista, Arizona for the last 31 years.
Gracy was an avid and expert gardener and accumulated multiple awards for “Yard of the Month” throughout her years as a military resident. Her passion and love for all plants and flowers helped change the Army’s perspective towards military base housing in a positive way on Fort Huachuca. The result of her devotion and care for military family housing was recognized by the installation commander garnering her Fort Huachuca’s “Gardener of the Year”. Her dedication to her craft of gardening has produced a majestic acre of a vast array of plants, flowers and trees on her family’s property which she will now be memorialized by. Gracy also enjoyed playing bingo, card games, fishing, thrifting, home decorating, and spending quality time with loved ones.
In addition to her parents and many siblings, Gracy was predeceased by her son Michael, and survived by her husband Hector R. Garcia and her children, Lea D. Nicoll (William), Latoya N. Tyler (Alpha), Jacqueline E. Boyd, Robbie N. Brown, Hector R. Garcia, Jr., plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her strength, laughter, wisdom and love will be cherished and commemorated from now until the end of time.
Private services and interment were held for Gracy at the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
