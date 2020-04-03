Grady Henderson, 71

Sierra Vista — Grady Henderson passed away in his home on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Grady Henderson was born in Mansfield, Georgia to Annie Mae Tumlin on February 25, 1949. He graduated from Maggie Califf High School in Gray, Georgia. He married Astrid Hildegard Becker on November 23, 1974 in Washington D.C. He worked for the City of Sierra Vista for 20 years, serving in many roles but most notably as a Probation Officer for troubled youth and as a PT Refuse Worker. Grady was most proud of his military service, he was a veteran of the Vietnam war and served in the Army for 25 years as a Communications Officer. During his military service Grady was awarded a Bronze Star Metal (BSM), Meritorious Service Metal (MSM) and an Army Commendation Metal (ARCOM).
Grady Henderson is preceded in death by his spouse, Astrid Hildegard Henderson, his mother, Annie Mae Tumlin, and sibling, Annie J Henson.
Grady is survived by his children Grady David Henderson, Patrick Henderson, and Vanessa Marie Henderson. His brother, Willie C Henson, and sisters, Dorothy Perry, Linda Hall and Kathy Sidwell. His grandchildren, Vanessa Chantel Farnsworth, and Anthony James Henderson.
Grady was known by those who knew him well as someone who would go out of his way to help a neighbor. He had a charismatic soul and would introduce himself or greet just about anyone he came across with a smile and friendly conversation. He had a great sense of humor and would do anything to make people laugh. Grady was well respected by family, friends and co-workers for his bravery and for his incredible work ethic. Gardy was a faithful, loving husband and father and though he may have had high expectations for those he loved, one could always call on him and he would be there to lend a helping hand.
Grady carried that same tough love attitude to places like his community. He contributed to local and state government campaigns by canvassing during election season. He spent his free time helping a neighbor landscape their yard, helping fix a vehicle or just having friendly conversation. To say the least, Grady was a well-known individual with a large personality who was either loved or respected by anyone who may have known him. His impact in this life was legendary and will be remembered for many years to come.
The family of Grady Henderson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to amazingly supportive neighbors, friends and co-workers.
Grady was laid to rest on April 1, 2020 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Funeral services will be held once the state of Arizona’s funeral restrictions have been lifted.
