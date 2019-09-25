SIERRA VISTA—Grayce Ann (Parenteau) Varley, 75 was born on July 30, 1944 in Waterbury Connecticut. She went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David Varley, her children: Steven Varley, Lorinda Case, Aleesha Varley, David Varley Jr., Jason Varley, Danielle Varley, and Joshua Cable, her brothers: Scot Brooker, Roger Parenteau, and Richard Parenteau, sisters: Peggy Boes and BonniSara Shea. She has 28 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Kimmons, stepfather, Dewey Kimmons, father, Florent Parenteau, stepmother, Jean Parenteau, brothers: Gary (Buck) Brooker and Robert Parenteau, granddaughters: Summer Long and Jillian Boerner, and a grandson, Steven Boerner. Grayce opted to not have services, but donations can be made to to kidney and bladder cancer research or animal shelters in her name.

