Gregory R. Flores Jr., 47

Sierra Vista — Greg died on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Sierra Vista. Gregory, son of Gregorio R. and Blanca R. (Martinez) Flores was born in Douglas on September 13, 1972.
A man with a good heart has left us. He was a very generous man, ready and willing to participate in anything or help anyone that he came in contact with. He enjoyed listening to Oldies Music and having a good laugh with family and friends. He was a lifetime resident of Sierra Vista and worked as a laborer. His creator called him home too soon where he shall find the peace and happiness he couldn't find on this Earth. God Bless you Greg, your family loves you and will miss you dearly.
Besides his parents he is survived by a son, Ivan A. Flores; a brother, Omar O. Flores; a sister, Sonia Flores; two nieces, Bianca (Frankie) Retana, Griselda Rodriguez; two nephews, Kalub Retana and Kendall Retana; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visiting hours for Greg will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Andrews Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 800 Taylor St, Sierra Vista, for a Rosary Service at 8:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m.
Rites of Committal and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson.
