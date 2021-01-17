Greylyn Jones, 53

BISBEE — After a sudden illness and hospitalization, Greylyn Jones left us on New Year's Eve 2020. In her 53 years on earth, she lived a full life.
Born in Aspen, Colorado, Greylyn spent her young years in California, India, and Florida before settling in Bisbee in 1978. A graduate of Bisbee High School, Greylyn went on to study at Sonoma State University and earned her degree from the University of Arizona.
Part of a vibrant community, she will be missed by many friends. Remembered as an exceptionally smart and caring person. She was always ready with a helping hand and made time for the people in her life. You could often find Greylyn behind a book, a voracious reader of many subjects. She was also a lover of music, especially the blues.
Greylyn is survived by an extended family and her love of many years, Bill Beninati of Bisbee. She is also deeply missed by mother, Kathleen Forse of Tucson; father and stepmother, Owen Jones and Susan Binneweg of Kingston, New Mexico; sisters, Vanara Martinez of Novato, California, Raphaela O’Meara of Riverside, California, and Wyn Bradley of Miami, Florida; and niece and nephews Julia Martinez, Holden Martinez, Graham Bradley, and Tristan Bradley. In Greylyn’s memory, please send donations to No More Deaths/No Más Muertes.
