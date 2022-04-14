Guadalupe Aguilar Dayton, 89

SIERRA VISTA — Guadalupe Aguilar Dayton got her wings and went to walk with the angels, her leaving us reminds us that angels are watching over us.
Guadalupe passed at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on April 1, 2022.
Guadalupe was born on December 12, 1932 in Villaunion, Sinaloa, Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Dayton and her oldest son, Martin “Marty“ Dayton.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her son William A. Dayton (Mariellen) and daughter Maria Ayleen Dayton. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Martin Lee Dayton, Aaron R. Dayton, Sarah A. Herbert (Paul), David D. Greenberg (Danielle), Dana M. Kennedy(Kevin), Eddie A. Dayton-Romo, and five handsome great-grandsons and three beautiful great-grand-daughters, who were her pride and joy. She loved her role as Nana. She is survived by her sister Maria Elaina Aguilar and brother Chuy Aguilar from Sinaloa, Mexico, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Lupe was a proud homemaker raising her family providing support and love in all of their lives. She offered wisdom, comfort, and her encouragement kept us in line. She was a master cook in the kitchen (a favorite to all was her cremita), Lupe loved gardening, sewing, doing her word searches and putting together her puzzles. She collected beautiful jewelry, oriental artwork, statues and ginger jars. She loved tending to her pets and had a great love for all animals. She also loved sharing memories of her life of growing up in Mexico.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her undying love and caring for them.
Funeral services will be held on April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Apostle Church located at 800 N. Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona with a reception following services there at Madonna Hall.