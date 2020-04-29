Guadalupe Hector Vallejo, 69

SIERRA VISTA — Guadalupe Hector Vallejo passed away on April 23, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona with his wife and children present. Lupe grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He retired from the Army in 1990 as a Sergeant First Class, having served his country in Vietnam. After his retirement, Lupe made his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Louisa “Weg” Vallejo; his son, Gabriel G.Vallejo and his wife Zein, his daughters: Megan and her husband, Billy; Mallory and her partner, Michael; Melissa and her husband, David; Daren and her husband, Steve; and Kelly and her husband Jeremy. As well as his grandchildren: Emily, Tyler, Gracie, Mikey, Bob, JD, Logan and Azuda. He leaves behind one brother and five sisters. Lupe lived his life fully, selflessly and with a sense of humor that spread to those around him. He had the ability to see the good in every situation. Lupe spent many years educating his students, however, his impact spanned far beyond the classroom. Lupe will be laid to rest on April 30, 2020 at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
