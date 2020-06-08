Guillermo "Memo" Valenzuela, 63

DOUGLAS — Guillermo "Memo" Valenzuela passed away June 2, 2020. He was born in Sonora, Mexico on January 5, 1957.
He lived in Douglas for 50 years. He touched many lives with his love of cars. He made his living as a mechanic and was always willing to help people in need.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Perez Valenzuela. He is survived by a very loving family; daughters, brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for family only will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Julia Page Memorial Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.