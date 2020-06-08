Guillermo "Memo" Valenzuela, 63

Guillermo "Memo" Valenzuela, 63

DOUGLAS — Guillermo "Memo" Valenzuela passed away June 2, 2020. He was born in Sonora, Mexico on January 5, 1957.

He lived in Douglas for 50 years. He touched many lives with his love of cars. He made his living as a mechanic and was always willing to help people in need.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Perez Valenzuela. He is survived by a very loving family; daughters, brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for family only will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Julia Page Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries