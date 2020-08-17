Guillermo Romo Arvizu, 82

DOUGLAS — Guillermo Romo Arvizu went with the Lord on August 8, 2020. Guillermo was born in Agua Prieta, Sonora Mexico on March 10, 1938 to Maria Jesus Arvizu and Telesford Arvizu. He was the second child of three children, Arnold Arvizu and Bertha Acedo. He married Maria Angelita Arvizu on November 7, 1960 and had ten children: Guillermo Renato Arvizu, Julie Arvizu, Frances (Victor) Almada, Martina Arvizu Bermudez, Rafael (Leticia) Arvizu, Martin (Guadalupe) Arvizu, Jose Luis Arvizu, Manuel (Luz Elena) Arvizu, Maria Arvizu, Armando (Pone) Santiago Arvizu. He was a grandfather to thirty-seven grandchildren and a great-grandfather to twenty-two great-grandchildren. In the past, Guillermo was an active coach for Paul-Lime baseball team in Douglas, Arizona. He was a dedicated construction worker for most of his life. Guillermo loved to hear music. His favorite musician was Ramon Ayala which he got to see in concert at the age of 80 years old. He will be tremendously missed by many and will hold a special place in our hearts. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.

