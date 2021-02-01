DOUGLAS — Mr. Gustavo Gonzales passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020 at the age of 85.
Gus is survived by his children Stephanie Louise (Jorge) Lara, Andres (Veronica) Gonzales and Diana Mae; by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and by his brother, Henry Gonzales. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antonia Gonzales; siblings: Ray Gonzales, Sammy Gonzales, and Dora Cordova; as well as his parents Estefana and Andres Gonzales.
Gus was born on August 15, 1935 to Estefana and Andres Gonzales. He married Antonia Zamora in 1962. They both resided in Silver City, New Mexico. The couple moved to Douglas, Arizona and have resided there for over 30 years. The couple welcomed two children into their home and as well as Diana Mae from Gus previous marriage.
Gus worked as a miner in Bisbee, Arizona and San Manuel, Arizona. Gus enjoyed singing, tending to his vehicles, working on his yard, and painting.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary in Douglas Arizona with burial following at Calvary Cemetery where Gustavo will be laid to rest by his beloved wife Antonia. Condolences can be sent to Stephanie Lara at 333 Colombo Ave Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. The family would like to thank Barbara Crenshaw and her family for caring for Gus in their home his last few months. Rest in Peace.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
