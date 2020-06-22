Guy Dixon, 72

SIERRA VISTA—Once in a hundred years or so, a man comes along who is everything a human being should be. That man was born February 11, 1948, and is honest, modest, loves his family, loves his country, and believes in our Savior. I met that man, I fell in love with that man, I married that man and after almost 45 years of marriage, I was widowed by that man. The love of my life, Guy, is gone. He was taken by the ugliness of a long-ago war and something that is being called, “Agent Orange”. His battle with cancer was courageous and valiant, but a higher authority ended his fight and called him into His Kingdom on June 19, 2020. He loved all of you and if he met you in person, you would always remember him as, “Oh, yeah, Guy Dixon, he is a very nice guy”. I have never trusted anyone as I trusted Guy. I know that it may sound like a cliche, but he was the kind of man who would take off his shirt for someone who did not have one and would give the food on from his plate to a man who seemed out of his luck but hunger reflected in his eyes. He asked me to let you know about his passing. Please do not mourn his passing, rather, celebrate his happy and successful life.
Guy is survived by his sister Bobbie (Bob), nephew Brent (Gina), his niece Holly (Bruce), their children (great-nieces) Addison and Brooke, his brother Douglas (Patti). He is also being greatly missed by his beloved fur babies, May Bella, and April Joy, along with his number of birds. Last, by not least, he will also be greatly missed by Mike and Burl, who were not only his bicycle/Trike partners but also his long time close friends, among the many he left behind and who may forgive me for not listing all of their names.
No memorial service is planned.
