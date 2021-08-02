Halana Barrone, 18

CORNING, CALIFORNIA — Halana Reece Barrone took her place in Heaven on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, California after battling reoccurring Ewing’s Sarcoma cancer at the age of 18.
Halana was born November 10th, 2002 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Tombstone High School on May 27th, 2021. She graduated in the top 10 of her class while fighting her cancer, an accomplishment in which she took great pride. During her Junior and Senior years, she was also enrolled at Cochise College preparing to apply to nursing school.
Halana was a true fighter and fought until the very end. Her love of life and her dedication and love to her family will never be forgotten.
Halana is survived by her parents, Chad and Tiffany Henderson; her brothers, Gage Barrone and Zane Henderson; her sister, Alia Henderson; her grandparents, Wayne and Billie Weeks, Charles and Glenda Henderson; her uncles, Jedidiah Weeks and Bobby Henderson; her great-grandmother Dorothy “Weeksie” Weeks; her great-grandfather Marvin Huxman; her great-great-uncle, Loren Neilson; her great-great-aunt, Erika Neilson; her great-uncles, Jim Johnson, Myron Huxman, Wayne Huxman, Paul Huxman and Darryl Thiesen; her great-aunts Jayne Johnson, Sally Thiesen Julie Huxman and Sandy Huxman plus many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Eldon Weeks, great-grandmother Ruthann Huxman, and great-grandfather William Poe.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia Kansas; graveside will be held at Americus Cemetery. Pastor Carlton Riemer will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to Give Kids the World in her honor and can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com