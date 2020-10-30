Harmon “Dunc” Alonso McKee, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Harmon Alonso McKee, aka "Dunc", of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Autryville, North Carolina on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Harmon was born in Madisonville, Tennessee on January 31, 1932 and was orphaned at a young age.
Joining the United States Army young, Harmon fought in the Korean War and it was there he had his 18th birthday. Harmon also fought in the Vietnam War. In 1970, Harmon retired from active duty as an SSG. The following year 1971 Harmon moved from Ft. Riley, KS to Sierra Vista, Arizona and was a resident until 2015 when he moved to North Carolina to live with his son and family. One of Harmon’s proudest events in his life, as a military police officer, was in assisting in securing the various security gates surrounding Ft. Huachuca, Arizona from 1971-1994. Harmon was a friend to many, having never met a stranger.
Harmon McKee is survived by sons, John (Penni) McKee of Autryville, North Carolina, Mike McKee of North Carolina, Robert (Jackie) McKee of South Carolina; Richard McKee of Florida; and a sister, Hazel Blizzard of El Paso, Texas. Other survivors include step children, Margaret (Bill) Coupland of Missouri, Lynn (Tony) Henn of Georgia, and Betsy (Greg) Avery of Arizona; step grandchildren, Mikayle Ce Cee (Chris) Cook of North Carolina, Johnathan (Mercedes) Pounders of North Carolina, Michael (Carly) Davidson of North Carolina, Chris (Ali) Coupland of Missouri, Kathy Coupland of Missouri, Tony Scruggs of Florida; Aaron Avery or Arizona, and Amber (Mark) Avery-Pierce of Arizona. Harmon leaves behind numerous step great grandchildren and three step great great grandchildren.
Harmon McKee was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosie McKee of North Carolina and wife, Patricia J. McKee of Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1994. Patricia was lovingly responsible for nick-naming Harmon "Dunc," short for Duncan.
We will miss Harmon’s ready smile and good humor.
Harmon McKee’s funeral service will be graveside services provided by Hatfield Funeral Home, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Huachuca Post Cemetery, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared at the Hatfield Funeral Home, www.hatfieldfh.com.
