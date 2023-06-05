Harold C. Boaz, 88

BENSON—Harold C. "Jack" Boaz, PhD who split his time between AuTrain, Michigan and Benson, Arizona, died on May 11, 2023 at 88 after complications from a nine week battle with the hospital from a serious fall.

He was born in Pana, Illinois to Harold C. and Evelyn(Morrison) Boaz Sr. on May 20, 1934. Harold joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he graduated from high school. Upon completion of training/boot-camp he left Parris Island for Camp Lejeune before going to Korea where he eventually became a Sergeant. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he used the GI bill to go to college.

Tags