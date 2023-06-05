Harold C. Boaz, 88

BENSON—Harold C. "Jack" Boaz, PhD who split his time between AuTrain, Michigan and Benson, Arizona, died on May 11, 2023 at 88 after complications from a nine week battle with the hospital from a serious fall.
He was born in Pana, Illinois to Harold C. and Evelyn(Morrison) Boaz Sr. on May 20, 1934. Harold joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he graduated from high school. Upon completion of training/boot-camp he left Parris Island for Camp Lejeune before going to Korea where he eventually became a Sergeant. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he used the GI bill to go to college.
After graduation he spent time as a lay minister for the Methodist Church, but left the ministry for education. He earned his doctorate in educational administration from Northwestern University.
Harold retired from the Lincolnwood School in Illinois after 30 years as teacher, principal and adjunct professor. Harold "Jack" met Karen Oldfield in Chicago and they retired from the Chicago area in 1989. They moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in 1989 where Harold "Jack" had bought LaValley's Resort, a historic lodge-hunting and fishing camp. They successfully restored and ran LaValleys Resort and Red Barn Antiques and Rocks for the next 33 years, spending the winter season in their other favorite place, Benson, Arizona. Harold"Jack" and Karen were very involved in local politics in Au Train and Alger County. They were township treasurer and deputy with Harold"Jack" being the Chairman of Planning and Zoning Commision for Alger County. Harold"Jack" was a Mason and Shriner (earning his 32nd degree), a life member of the Marine Corps, the VFW, the American Legion, the DAV, the Harley Owners Group (HOG),the NRA and the ACLU.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Karen Oldfield Boaz, his daughter Cathy Jill Boaz, son Nathan Boaz, stepchildren Alicia Herndobler and Eric Larson. Harold has 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services were held in Benson, AZ and Harold"Jack" was buried with a Military Funeral at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held in Munising at Bowerman's in late August, date to be determined. The family will have an informal remembrance mid August into September for family and friends to stop by and share memories. Any memorials for Harold"Jack" can be made to your favorite Animal Shelter.