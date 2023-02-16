Harold Curtis Brown, 76

MARANA, ARIZONA—Harold Curtis Brown abruptly and unexpectedly departed this world for the next, on February 13, 2023. He was born on July 18, 1946 in Tucson, Arizona and lived almost all of his life in the San Pedro Valley and other parts of Southeastern Arizona.

Curtis, or Curt, was known to all as the man who would do anything to help anybody, at any time. He should have had, as a second middle name, “Service.” He was also known for his sense of humor, his ability to talk to anyone, friend or stranger, and especially his unwavering devotion to his God and to his family.

