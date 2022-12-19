Harold Howard Decker Jr., 92

SIERRA VISTA— Harold Howard Decker Jr., 92, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on December 15, 2022.

Harold was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on September 19,1930, to the late Harold Howard Decker and Lillian May (Smith) Decker. He was raised in Elizabeth and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. From there he served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 after which he graduated from Colgate University with his Master’s Degree in education and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Harold married Rosemarie Demme in 1958 and taught high school in Pearl River, New York. He also worked as Assistant Registrar for Montclair State College, Registrar of Rutgers College and Graduate School and finally Associate Dean of Instruction at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey, retiring in 1992.

Tags