SIERRA VISTA— Harold Howard Decker Jr., 92, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on December 15, 2022.
Harold was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on September 19,1930, to the late Harold Howard Decker and Lillian May (Smith) Decker. He was raised in Elizabeth and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. From there he served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 after which he graduated from Colgate University with his Master’s Degree in education and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Harold married Rosemarie Demme in 1958 and taught high school in Pearl River, New York. He also worked as Assistant Registrar for Montclair State College, Registrar of Rutgers College and Graduate School and finally Associate Dean of Instruction at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey, retiring in 1992.
Hal and Rosemarie lived in Toms River for 25 years where he served on the Board of Ocean, Inc., helped establish CONTACT Ministries in Ocean County and was appointed to the Toms River Board of Adjustment. He relocated to Hereford, Arizona in 1995. He was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council as Financial Secretary. He enjoyed bowling, woodworking, horses and remodeling projects.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rosemarie of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Daughter, Pamela (Robert) Steitz, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; Son, Gerrit (Terri) Decker of Forked River, New Jersey; and grandchildren Nikolas and Kyle Decker and Jessica and Michael Steitz and nieces and nephews and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Lillian and brother Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery at a later date in Hillside, New Jersey.