Harold Jacob Crum, 80

SIERRA VISTA— Harold Jacob Crum, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his Sierra Vista, Arizona home.

Harold was born on April 16, 1942, to Ernest and Thelma (Newkirk) Crum in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in 1961 and continued his education with four years at Omaha Bible College. Harold grew up as a Grandview Park Baptist Church member and later was a long-time member of Grace Fellowship Church. He volunteered at the Food Pantry through Grace Fellowship Church and retired as a truck driver from Jacobson Warehouse Company. He moved to Arizona in 2015 following the passing of his wife, Betty Jo. He volunteered at Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch in Hereford and attended Mountain Vista Baptist Church.

