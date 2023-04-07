SIERRA VISTA— Harold Jacob Crum, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his Sierra Vista, Arizona home.
Harold was born on April 16, 1942, to Ernest and Thelma (Newkirk) Crum in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in 1961 and continued his education with four years at Omaha Bible College. Harold grew up as a Grandview Park Baptist Church member and later was a long-time member of Grace Fellowship Church. He volunteered at the Food Pantry through Grace Fellowship Church and retired as a truck driver from Jacobson Warehouse Company. He moved to Arizona in 2015 following the passing of his wife, Betty Jo. He volunteered at Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch in Hereford and attended Mountain Vista Baptist Church.
Harold collected and studied rocks and loved turquoise jewelry. He enjoyed talking to people and loved spending time with his family.
Harold is survived by his children, Jana (James) Conrad of Phoenix, Arizona and Steven (Samantha) Crum of Sierra Vista, Arizona; step-sons, Allen (Sheryl) Beery, Jason (Katrina) Beery, and David (Amanda) Beery, all of Des Moines, Iowa; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Betty Jo (Hightshoe) Crum who died in 2014; parents, Ernest and Thelma Crum; sister, Maxine Ellison; and sister, Betty Jean Alexander.
Family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Avon Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the NRA.