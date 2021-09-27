If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Harold Kenton Matthews, 70, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on September 23, 2021 surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to parents Harold and Lois Matthews on June 25, 1951 in San Francisco, California. In his youth, his family had the opportunity to live in many different places, his most memorable being Alaska. In Anchorage, Kent learned to ice skate while the beauty of his surroundings ignited a lasting love for wildlife, especially wolves. In 1967, his family planted roots in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Kent graduated from Buena High School in 1969.
In 1971, Kent married his high school sweetheart, Sonja Martin. Three years later they started their family and welcomed their first daughter, Annika, and later, Holly. In February of 2021, Kent and Sonja had the blessing of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
At the age of 19, Kent carried on a family legacy of working for the telephone company as did his grandfathers, father and mother. After 30 years, he retired from Qwest Communications at the age of 49.
Kent was a talented athlete and an avid sports fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball in various leagues and was well known for his strength and skill in arm-wrestling. More than just a test of strength, arm-wrestling was a hobby for Kent where he always welcomed a challenge. In addition, he was an inquisitive person and fed his curiosity by reading and researching. Kent was a passionate animal lover and throughout his lifetime, he loved, rescued and nurtured many animals with his kind heart. In retirement, Kent took great pride in being a Poppa by caring for and instilling his creative imagination in his four grandchildren.
Kent will be sorely missed by his wife, Sonja, his daughters: Annika (BC) Hays, and Holly (Robert) Harris and grandchildren Mason, Kindle, Ty Harris and Abrielle Hays. He will also be missed by his devoted feline companion, Buster, as well as a loving extended family. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lois, stepmother, Ginger and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home (830 S. Hwy 92) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor H. Lee Erwin officiating. Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 Charleston Road.
The family would like to thank Casa de la Paz Hospice, especially MaryLynne and Christi, for the compassionate care they displayed during this difficult time.