SIERRA VISTA- Harold (Pete) Edward Pederson passed away from natural causes while sleeping peacefully at home on the morning of February 7, 2022 with his caregiver by his side. He was born November 26, 1927 at Barnesville, Minnesota, the son of Halvor and Ella (Rudh) Pederson.
After graduating high school Pete accepted a position with the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. and later worked for the Department of the Army in the field of budget and finance for 37 ½ years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 1983 as a GS-13. Pete served in the Marine Corps Reserves and served on active duty for one year during the Korean War eventually being discharged as a Staff Sergeant. On May 20, 1964 he married Delores (Dee) Hollingsworth in a civil ceremony in Basel Switzerland and a month later they were married at the Mark Twain Chapel in Heidelberg Germany. Pete was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, sang in the choir, served on the church council in many different positions, including the council president. He was also a member of the Huachuca Camp, Gideons International. Pete was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1967.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant daughters Diana Grace and Ruth Elaine, wife Dee, and brothers Clarence, Henry, Lewis and sisters Edythe and Katherine. Surviving family members include nieces Ardythe (Ronald) Weiss and Verona Elhardt.
Pete was a very loving husband and father, always making sure his wife was well taken care of. He was admired by so many people as to his dedication to his wife and church. Pete met Dee at a dance, their first date was to attend church the very next day. Pete was a gentle man full of life. His faith was extremely strong. Pete was loved and will be missed by many.
Pete and Dee traveled the world. Pete enjoyed the Lawrence Welk show and attended a live performance where he was able to dance with Cissy on the show.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huachuca Camp, Gideons International, P.O. Box 1476 Sierra Vista, AZ 85636-1476.
Funeral services will be held at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, on March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.