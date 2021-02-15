Harriet Turlich Wright, 86
METAIRIE, LOUISIANA — Harriet Wright passed away peacefully on Friday February 12, 2021 in Covington, Louisiana. The 86-year-old native of New Orleans lived in Metairie for the past 43 years. Beloved daughter of Herbert A. and Hilda Dassau Turlich and devoted wife of 67 years to SFC Harrel W. Wright of Fairview, North Carolina. Mrs. Wright was a 1953 graduate of John McDonough High School and worked for the US Government at Ft. Irwin, California, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and New Orleans for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Hilda Ann T. Piehet, and brothers Hilton A. and Herbert A. Turlich, Jr. She is survived by her sister Bonnie T. Zehner (Joseph), two children Patricia W. Howard and Kevin A. Wright (Linda), five grandchildren: Jennifer H. Melendez (Antonio), Christopher Howard, Brandon Howard (Victoria), Kevin C. Wright, and Evan T. Wright, and three great-grandchildren: Carolina Melendez, and Adalyn and Hannah Howard. A private funeral service and interment will be held Friday February, 19 at Lakelawn Cemetery in New Orleans. In lieu of usual remembrances please consider a donation in Harriet’s name to the American Legion, www.legion.org or Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org.
