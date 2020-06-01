Harry E Brown, 78

SIERRA VISTA— Harry E Brown passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 78 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was born December 8, 1941 in Bedford, Iowa. Harry is preceded in death by his Parents, Harold and Grace Brown as well as a brother Armond Brown. Harry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Brown; a brother, Charlie Brown; as well as 2 children, Vicky Greenough (Wade Greenough), and Randy Brown (Cindy Hartzell). Harry had 3 grandchildren, Alexia Brown (Jasmine and Sophia Knight), Devin Brown and Hailly Greenough. He was proud of all his family’s many accomplishments and always there to lend a hand when needed.
Harry proudly served in the Navy as an aircraft mechanic for 7 years from 1960 – 1967. During his time in the military, Harry met his loving wife Patricia. Following his time in the military, Harry and Pat moved to Olathe, Kansas where he worked as a Firefighter on the military base, a base closure prompted a move to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Harry was fortunate enough to take a position as a fireman on Fort Huachuca for the next 25 years, ultimately retiring in 1992 as Assistant Fire Chief. Harry enjoyed many hobbies to include team roping, softball, antique car restoration, stock car racing and anything his kids and grandkids wanted to do! These hobbies took up much of his time during retirement and as a result, was able to travel around the country to team roping events, softball tournaments and leaves behind an extremely nice 1955 Chevy pickup. Funeral services will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery when all restrictions are lifted.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.