Harry Edward ‘Butch’ Zinn, 78

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Harry Edward “Butch” Zinn of Sierra Vista passed away on Tuesday September 21, 2021 from pneumonia. Butch was born on April 16, 1943 in Barrackville, West Virginia to Claude and Kathrine Zinn. He met and married his highschool sweetheart Naoma Ruth Lee in their home town of Fairmont, West Virginia on May 12, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Naoma Zinn, sister, Kay (Bill) Linn, son, Thomas (Cynthia) Zinn, granddaughters: Christina (Jack) Hidecker and Lynae (Zachary) Maffia, great grandchildren: Kadin Hidecker, Landen Hidecker, Avery Hidecker and Alisha Maffia.
Butch joined the army at the age of 18 and served his country for 21 years. He is a Vietnam Veteran. After retiring he spent much of his time helping people with their cars and spent many nights at the racetrack with family and friends. In later life, even through a prolonged illness, Butch found great joy spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren, sharing stories, playing games and just enjoying life with them. Butch was a wonderful man that was bigger than life. He touched many lives and brought smiles to so many. He was and is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
The family wants to say a special thank you to the Valor Hospice Care and Total Connection teams for all their help and wonderful care during his last few years.
The family had a small celebration of life on September 29, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.