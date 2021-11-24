Harry Ernest Bowen Sr, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Harry Ernest Bowen Sr, a longtime resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on November 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Harry was born January 31, 1941 in Elmira New York to Ernest Bowen and Julia (Bowen) Strope. Harry was happiest when surrounded by family or when helping others.
Harry served 22 years in the Army and retired at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer – 3. After he retired, he continued to epitomize the Army value “Selfless Service” through his extensive volunteer and charity work. For over 18 years Harry volunteered with a multitude of charity and volunteer organizations providing service and support to our military veterans and their families as well as the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life helping to raise awareness and funding for cancer research. When discussing his motivation during the 2016 Veteran of the Year Luncheon, Harry said “In those 22 years (in the Army), there were so many people who helped me and helped my family, and we all became close friends throughout the years, I just want to give that — to all those vets and anyone else coming up — that same sense of camaraderie and help. That’s my motivation.” Some of the organizations Harry supported during the past 18 years include: Cochise Serving Veterans (CSV), Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Greater Sierra Vista United Veterans Council (UVC), Silver Chapter of the Warrant Officer’s Association, Military Officers Association (MOAA), Kiwanis Club, Good Neighbor Alliance, American Legion and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. In 2016 Harry was selected as the Veteran of the Year and in 2017 he was selected to the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society due to his significant contributions to the Veteran community.
Harry is survived by his wife of 59 years Sandy (Fullerton) Bowen originally from Waltham Massachusetts, his two sisters Helen (Ken) Britton and Joyce Nehring, his two brothers Ray (Kathy) Bowen and Raymond (Gloria) Bowen, his two sons Harry (Cindy) Bowen Jr of Strasburg Virginia, Nick (Bonnie) Bowen of Sierra Vista Arizona, his daughter Vicki (Dave) Briggs of Sierra Vista Arizona, his grandchildren Rose, Anna, Leah, Tina, Chris, Christa, Justin, Troy and Nic, and 16 great-grandchildren. Harry is preceded in death by his parents Ernest Bowen and Julia (Bowen) Strope.
A funeral service for Harry will be held at 1300, 27 November 2021 at Hatfield Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.