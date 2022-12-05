Harry Hill, 82
DUNCAN, ARIZONA—Harry Hill 82, of Duncan passed away peacefully Friday November 4, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Harry Hill, 82
DUNCAN, ARIZONA—Harry Hill 82, of Duncan passed away peacefully Friday November 4, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Harry was born on December 18, 1939 in Duncan Arizona to Charles and Rilda Hill. He was the last of his siblings Frances, Rilda Jane, Bessie, Ella Mae, Charles, William and Martha Jane. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Bonnie Hill, son-in-law Joe Acosta and ex-wife Phillis Wright.
He will be dearly missed by his children Clint and Ana Hill, Shawn and Julie Hill, Derilyn and Joe Acosta and Marty and Mari Hill. He also leaves behind his 13 beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
He proudly served the City of Douglas with the Douglas Police Department for 20 years and continued his career in law enforcement by serving another 18 years with the Department of Corrections. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
He won AZ Singles State Championship and Team State Championships in 1957. He also competed and placed in the National police Olympics in Austin Texas he loved playing Tennis!
After his retirement he moved to the family ranch in Duncan Arizona where he enjoyed his garden, pecan trees and animals. He won many ribbons in the Graham County Fair for his beautiful flowers and vegetables.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to his grandson Jose (JJ) Acosta for all the love, dedication and cared given to him.
Harry wanted to be cremated and his ash spread among his beautiful pecan trees. His family and friends will gather on his birthday December 18th at 10:30 am at the Duncan Fairgrounds followed by spreading his ashes at his home to honor his wishes. All are invited and welcomed to attend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.