LAKE CHARLES — Deputy Chief Harvey Eli Kennedy, 80, of Lake Charles passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his daughter’s house in Willcox, Arizona.
Mr. Kennedy was born on February 7, 1940 in Oakdale, Louisiana and lived all his life in Lake Charles. He served in the US Marine Corps for four years active duty and two years inactive duty. In 1968, following his two older brothers, he along with his brother, Mack, began their lifelong career with the Lake Charles Fire Department. Mr. Kennedy retired with an achieved rank of Deputy Chief. With his encouragement and support, two nephews, his son, and grandson followed in his footsteps with careers with the fire department.
He was an avid horseman and was awarded a plaque honoring him for being the oldest participant to ride in the Heritage Trail Ride. Mr. Kennedy also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, James Sanford, Donna (Mark) Leger, and Dean (Ariana Halim) Kennedy all of Lake Charles and Tracey (Brandon) Wilson of Willcox, Arizona; siblings, Mack (Sarah) Kennedy of Moss Bluff and Fred (Barbara) Kennedy of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Jessica Wimberly, Nikki Denton, and Dekota Kennedy; step grandchildren, Michael, Garrett, and Gregory Leger; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ida Kennedy; a grandson, Scott Keene; and siblings, Bobby, Jimmy, and Jackie Goins.
Funeral services were Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at University Baptist Church. Dr. Mark Stagg will officiate. Burial followed in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings, Louisiana under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Local arrangements were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.