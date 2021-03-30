MANCHACA, TX — Hazel Mae Durham, 90, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on March 16, 2021 in Manchaca, Texas with her daughter Linda Torrence, her son-in-law, Fred Torrence, great granddaughters: Abigaile and Melady Laky, along with her great great grandson Elijah by her side. Hazel Mae Durham (Bonsell) was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania to May Bonsell (Lawrence) and Raymond Milton Bonsell September 21, 1930. She married the love of her life Daniel Allen Durham on November 22, 1972 in Nogales, Arizona. Daniel and Hazel moved to Sierra Vista in 1974.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband William Byron Snyder and son John Allen Snyder.
Hazel is survived by her five children Sandra Lee Glockner (Snyder) William Arthur Snyder, Linda Susan Torrence (Snyder), her husband Fred Torrence David Lawrence Snyder, his wife Lynn Snyder, and Robert Frederick Snyder: 6 Grandchildren and 12 great-Grandchildren, 1 great great grandson. She gave to the homeless whenever she could and found the good in all people almost to a fault. She had a love for thrift shopping and could always find a bargain at her nearest Goodwill or Salvation Army store. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
