If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Hector Ortiz, 76, proud founder/business owner of Ortiz Double H, LLC, passed away unexpectedly on September 13th, 2021. He was born in Pilares de Nacozari, Sonora on August 12, 1945, and had lived in Arizona for more than 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carlos and Maria Jesus Ortiz, two brothers, Ruben and Carlos, and his sister Elvira. He is survived by his beloved wife Irma, and his children Hector (Catalina) Ortiz, Alberto (Adriana) Ortiz, and Brenda Ortiz (Gilberto Dominguez). Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Hector Rene (Talisa), Hector Fernando, Arianna, Andrea, Julian, Emiliano, and Jeremiah Ortiz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Thursday September 16th, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary. A Rosary and Mass of Resurrection was held on Friday September 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Douglas, Arizona.
He will forever be remembered and respected for his work ethic, love for both family and community, and never-ending willingness to touch people’s lives in a positive way.
Nos dejas el recuerdo de tu sonrisa, tu firmeza, tu guianza y tu pasión por el trabajo.