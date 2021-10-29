Helen B. Smith, 69

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Helen B. (Blakeley) Smith, 69, of Sierra Vista died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center. She is one of four daughters to David and Pearline (Steward) Blakeley and was born in Ogden, Utah on April 16, 1952.
Helen was married to Adam M. Smith for 49 years. They have two sons: David A. Smith of Phoenix, Arizona and Vertna L. Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Helen was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. She worked for several banks as a Teller and Funds Control Officer. She also worked on Fort Huachuca Army Base as a Budget Analyst. Her and her Husband have lived abroad and throughout the United States. She resided in Sierra Vista for the past 35 years. Helen had a love for signing, reading the Bible, and spreading the Good News of the Lord. She loved her Husband, sons, family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Jerry Johnson. Helen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Adam M. Smith; two sons, David A. (Malaika) Smith and Vertna L. Smith; two sisters, Lillie D. Holman Severn, Maryland, and Betty (David Sr.) Smauldon, Ogden, Utah; a sister-in-love, Mary Janis Smith, Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Oakland, California and Elijah Wright, Phoenix, Arizona; her mother-in-Love, Annie Smith, Sacramento, California and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private memorial service for Helen will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A visiting hour will precede her service on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM.
Interment will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at the Sierra Vista Cancer Center and Tucson Medical Center for the care of Helen.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you donate to the cancer organization of your choice.