Helen Harris, 87

SIERRA VISTA—Helen Harris was born August 13th, 1935 in Laurinburg, North Carolina and passed on November 17th, 2022. She was an only child, her parents were Yates and Mary Kate (Bunny) Gamble. Being an only child did not stop her from making many friends and seeing a number of cousins in and around the area. During the summers, she loved the mountains, and attended a number of camps. Later as she became older, volunteering to be a camp supervisor.
She graduated from high school, right after that marrying her high school sweetheart, Don Harris. Both began attending East Carolina University, and within a year, their first son, Mark was born. Going to school full-time was a real challenge, but Helen made it work, achieving being on the dean's list all four years. She graduated and began work on her master's degree, when a big change took place. Her husband, while visiting his parents in Sierra Vista, met the superintendent of Buena high school. Buena at the time was just being completed (1960) and were looking for teachers. The superintendent asked him if he was looking for a job, he said yes, under one condition, my wife also is looking for a job, and you need to offer her a teaching position. The superintendent offered both teaching positions there on the spot. So without ever crossing the Mississippi River, Helen moved 2200 miles away to a place she probably never heard of and began a teaching career that lasted 30 years.
She retired in 1992, traveled to many parts of the world with her husband, until his death in 1995. Helen continued to live in Sierra Vista, volunteering with the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs and the Humane Society. She is survived by her two sons Mark & Craig Harris, her four grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren.