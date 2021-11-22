Helen Mae Alto, 77

BENSON — Helen Mae Alto passed on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was 77 years old. Helen was born on July 8, 1944, in Hazel Park, Michigan to Thomas Nikkoli Alto and Doris May Hicks.
Helen always did her best to make others smile. Her favorite thing was spreading the word of God. She was always fun to be around and up to trying anything, especially with the children in her family and her adopted family.
Helen was a Carny in her twenties, traveling with them through the seventies. She was diagnosed with double scoliosis in the 1990s. Despite her diagnosis, she still found ways to bring joy to others. Helen volunteered at the Senior Center, calling bingo, and helping out around tax season. She rang the bells for the Salvation Army every holiday season, rain, or shine. Helen helped others by taking them to doctors’ appointments or out grocery shopping when they were unable to. If there was anything you needed help with, Helen always could and would help or find someone who could.
Helen was a faithful member of the Benson First Assembly of God. She was always determined to spread the Lord's word to anyone willing to listen. For several decades, she helped prepare and deliver for Meals on Wheels, run booths at church fundraisers, and picked up fellow members of her congregation for services.
Helen is survived by her niece Deborah (Austin) Griffiths and their three daughters, her sister Lucy (Rudy) Madariaga and their family, niece Victoria Alto Parridgen, niece Jayme Alto Plont , great-niece Amanda Alto Rains and her family, great-nephews Jason Seaman and Jared Parridgen, sister Joyce Stubbs, and brother Victor (Lorraine) Alto.
Remembrance Service will be at the Benson First Assembly of God 630 W. 5th Street, Benson Arizona 85602. Saturday, December 4th, at 11AM.