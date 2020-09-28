Helen Robson Hoch, 93

Helen Robson Hoch, 93

WILLCOX — Helen Robson Hoch passed away at home in Willcox on September 24, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Phoenix to Percey H. and Ruth ( Huston) Pregenzer and was a lifelong resident of Arizona. Helen was a devoted homemaker, was very active in the Willcox Elks Auxiliary, was a former member of the Cowbelle's and loved to bake and cook. One of her signature baking items were her pies. She was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, which kept her mind sharp till her passing. Survivors include her daughters, Becky Akes of Willcox and Kelly J. (Earl) Westbrook of Mena, Arkansas; and her son, Wesley (Margaret) Robson of Clarksville, Tennessee, Mike ( Jacie) Robson of Willcox and George (Betty) Robson of Council Bluffs, Iowa along with 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Her sister Edna Salem of Mesa also survives her. Preceding her in death was her husband Warren G. Robson, two sisters and one brother. Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P. O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries