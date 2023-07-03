Helene Louise (Dunigan) Jackson, 84
SIERRA VISTA — Helene Louise (Dunigan) Jackson, 84, died on June 23, 2023, along with her dog Lily, from injuries sustained in an attack by pit bulls near her home.
“When they told me she was dead my own life stopped,” said her husband Michael Jackson.
Helene was a Buckeye girl, born and bred in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Franklin County on July 8, 1938, and was preceded in death by sister Eleanor Earley.
She got a bachelor’s degree cum laude in 1968 from Ohio State University. In 1982, she got a Master of Arts in Humanities Education from OSU.
She developed a love for running and ran many races including a marathon in 1990.
In 1992, she earned a Master of Arts in Public Policy and Criminal Justice from OSU.
She taught English for many years, then moved to administration at the OSU Hospital. In 2002, she completed her training for EMT, Level II.
Then, she retired to Arizona where she and her husband Michael became active in Cochise County politics, working to protect rural areas from being treated like urban subdivisions.
In 2012, she published a children’s book, “Have You Seen My Mother?”
She loved dogs. When she first moved to Arizona, in McNeal, she loved going into the hills to camp with her dog Annie. Annie loved to play a dog joke on Helene. Annie would get in the tall grass and race in a big circle and catch Helene from behind.
She loved walking twice every day in Sierra Vista with her last dog, Lily. She was walking Lily when the dogs killed them both.
She loved astronomy and space. She loved photos from the Hubble space and the Webb telescopes. She hoped desperately for life off the earth, or around a different star.
She loved documentaries about things like octopuses.
She loved playing the piano, but sometime after moving to McNeal, she stopped being able to sight read as she played and she would not play after that. She played the flute and banjo, and loved bluegrass music. She loved dancing — Greek line dancing, belly dancing, and tap dancing.
She loved to paint, dogs and scenes of Arizona. Most of all, she loved the Buckeyes.
In everything she did, she expected the best of herself.
She is survived by husband Michael Jackson, daughter Cindy Dunigan (Martha Arter) and son Mark Dunigan, grandsons Casey (Caitlin) and Luke Dunigan, and great grandson Asher Dunigan.
A memorial was held Sunday, July 2, at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Sierra Vista where she was remembered by her friends and family. And, of course, the OSU Buckeye Battle Cry was sung enthusiastically by all who attended.
Helene will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her diligence for righting wrongs and her beautiful smile.
