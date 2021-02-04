Henry Estrada, 89

DOUGLAS — Henry Estrada was called home to his Lord and greeted by many angels on January 25, 2021. His 89 years of presence on this earth will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know and love him.
As a young man Henry had strong opinions and wanted to do things his way. He ventured out on his own and created a life for himself. The struggles and lessons he endured, taught him about business, survival and independence. These experiences opened doors for him and he owned several successful businesses. He played an important role in the Douglas community and helped many people through his work. He served his customers and employees well and treated them with kindness and respect. His delicious tacos will be missed!
We were blessed by his love of conversation! He shared stories of his family history, childhood, his beliefs and lots of jokes. Henry could chat to anyone and even throat cancer didn’t slow down his talking or prevent him from blowing out his birthday candles every year. His faith was unique and resilient and he had interesting ways of discussing the bible and topics such as life and death. Henry faced many medical challenges throughout his life and each one made him grow in his patience and perseverance. Cancer, two brain surgeries, diabetes and a heart attack didn’t slow him down. He charmed the nurses, challenged the doctors and created his own medical gizmos.
The most important gift Henry created was his family. He loved each and every one of them unconditionally and his kind heart reached out to those who needed him. He inspired our family gatherings where memories of yodeling, laughter and great food were shared. His children have built their families on the same foundation of love, closeness and mutual respect. His grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren looked up to him with admiration and curiosity. He loved his conversations with his sisters and his sense of humor made us smile. He was a true gentleman with a spice of naughty and he lived his life with honor. We will forever look to the top of the totem pole for his strength and guidance.
His family and friends from California to New York will continue to share the legacy he has left behind. We will honor you by staying close, sharing kindness and living in gratitude.
