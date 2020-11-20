Henry “Hank” Junior Webster, 93
SIERRA VISTA — Henry “Hank” Junior Webster graduated to Heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1926 to the late Henry Monroe Webster and Pauline Light Webster. He was inducted into the US Army on June 20, 1945 and after basic training, he was assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was responsible for live range training, a great responsibility for a private. He received an honorable discharge on November 10, 1946.
He returned to Camp Point and started dating Rosalie Jane. They were married on May 4, 1947.
After farming for the first year, he started work at Adam’s Electric Co-op as a journeyman lineman and after 15 years was offered a job in Sierra Vista. In October of 1962, the family moved to Arizona where he worked as a construction foreman for SSVEC until retirement in 1988. He was also active in the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He was a great family man, loved to fish and spent most weekends with Rosalie and family on nearby lakes. They were well known for their fishing expertise and appeared many times in local newspapers. Hank also loved to write poetry and received awards for his work.
Hank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalie Jane Webster of 68 years, two brothers, Lee Monroe Webster and Wilbur Gale Webster and two sisters, Inez Irene and Geneva Pauline.
Hank is survived by his four children, Wesley W. (Maggie) Webster, David Duane (Mary) Webster, Wannetta W. Wagner and Sonya Sue (Scott) Andres; five grandchildren, Daniel David Webster, Patrick Henry Webster, Tarah Rose (Paul) Hoover, Amanda Vivian (Bubba) Maddux and Kimberly Lynn (Marcus) Drinkwater; six great granddaughters, Angel, Ebony, and Madalene Drinkwater, Breana Webster, Liliana Hoover, and Riley Maddux; three great grandsons, Brandon David Webster, Damien Hoover and Oliver Maddux.
The Celebration of Life Service for close friends and family will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Hatfield’s Funeral Home, 830 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, with a viewing beginning at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Home.
