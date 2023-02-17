Henry Leon Jr., 65

CHANDLER, ARIZONA— Henry Leon Jr. was born July 19, 1957 to Enrique and Eva Leon. Henry grew up in Douglas, Arizona and attended Douglas Public Schools until graduation. He married Elda Montano and had two children. He moved his family to Tucson, Arizona where he managed a service center at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, and also worked for Snap on Tool, and later moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Henry and Elda were married for 15 years, and remained good friends up until his passing. He moved to Phoenix in 1990 and worked for Freightliner for many years, worked for Central Truck and Trailer Sales. He was living in Chandler at the time of his death.

Henry is preceded in death by his son, Ricky; his mother, Eva; his sister, Maria Pacheco and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

