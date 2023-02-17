Henry Leon Jr., 65

CHANDLER, ARIZONA— Henry Leon Jr. was born July 19, 1957 to Enrique and Eva Leon. Henry grew up in Douglas, Arizona and attended Douglas Public Schools until graduation. He married Elda Montano and had two children. He moved his family to Tucson, Arizona where he managed a service center at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, and also worked for Snap on Tool, and later moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Henry and Elda were married for 15 years, and remained good friends up until his passing. He moved to Phoenix in 1990 and worked for Freightliner for many years, worked for Central Truck and Trailer Sales. He was living in Chandler at the time of his death.
Henry is preceded in death by his son, Ricky; his mother, Eva; his sister, Maria Pacheco and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Marie Carrasco; his grandchildren, Danny, Jaxon, Theo and Keira Belle; his father Enrique; and his many siblings, Alice Marshall, Lupita Haro, Frank Leon (Wendy), Carlos Leon, Ernesto Leon, Elaine Gulino (Jess), Lorraine Jones Cunningham (Jason), Patricia Flores, Lillian Lovio (Jack), Zonja Morales (David) and Sylvia Olmos (Albert). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews throughout Arizona, Texas and California.
Henry loved his children very, very much, and was truly heartbroken when his son passed away. He loved listening to music especially Classic Rock, and Mexican music. He loved to BBQ and entertain with friends and family. He loved having company. Henry loved racing and cars and trucks. He had a very generous and kind heart and tried to help as many people as he could. His many friends, and co-workers have extended how much he will be missed.
We will miss Henry’s kind spirit, and many adventures. As many of his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews have said, “he was a fun brother/uncle” who liked “Sting” and “Fraser” and there are many, many wonderful and funny stories shared amongst the family.
Memorial services are planned for Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, beginning at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church 1425 E. Yaqui Street Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. Final resting place will be held following the mass with his beloved son, Ricky in the Mother Teresa Columbarium.