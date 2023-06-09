SIERRA VISTA—Henry Rilling, 87, born October 9, 1935 passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2023. He had a great zest for life, adventure, and the people he knew. He continually said he was “living in God’s grace” and always expressed appreciation for his wife, daughter, family, friends, nature, mountains, sunsets, sea shells, dogs, and critters of every kind.

His skills, accomplishments, and experiences could fill several books and he accumulated 196 Gigabytes of photos that attest to an amazing life. He skied the world for 47 years, traveled extensively on educational/adventure trips in over 53 countries, scuba dove in 6 seas/oceans, built cars and bikes, hiked and explored innumerable times, read extensively with vast interests, and wrote persuasively for the U.S Army, magazines, alumni publications, and his grandchildren. Additionally, nothing seemed impossible for him to build or fix.