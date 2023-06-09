SIERRA VISTA—Henry Rilling, 87, born October 9, 1935 passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2023. He had a great zest for life, adventure, and the people he knew. He continually said he was “living in God’s grace” and always expressed appreciation for his wife, daughter, family, friends, nature, mountains, sunsets, sea shells, dogs, and critters of every kind.
His skills, accomplishments, and experiences could fill several books and he accumulated 196 Gigabytes of photos that attest to an amazing life. He skied the world for 47 years, traveled extensively on educational/adventure trips in over 53 countries, scuba dove in 6 seas/oceans, built cars and bikes, hiked and explored innumerable times, read extensively with vast interests, and wrote persuasively for the U.S Army, magazines, alumni publications, and his grandchildren. Additionally, nothing seemed impossible for him to build or fix.
Lieutenant Colonel Rilling also loved serving his country for 28 years, being married to his wife 65 years, and being an inspirational father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Along the way he collected a Bachelor's degree in Journalism, a Master’s degree in Communications, 6 military awards including a Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit, but he would say that he was most proud of his high school track Gold and Silver medals.
His family and friends are enriched by his life and miss him immeasurably. Doubtless his cup is now fuller than ever as he experiences being in the presence of the Lord, Who’s creation he so thoroughly enjoyed.
Service at 10:00 am, Tuesday June 13, 2023 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista Arizona. Followed by a full military honors ceremony at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona at 12:00 noon.