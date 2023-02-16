Herlinda “Linda” Aguilar, 97

SIERRA VISTA—Herlinda “Linda” Aguilar passed away peacefully at home in Sierra Vista on February 6, 2023.
She was born February 15, 1925, the last of 14 children born to Hortensia and Carlos Rivera in Pirtleville, Arizona. Linda was raised in Pirtleville and attended Pirtleville and Douglas local schools.
Love and faith describe Linda, a devout Catholic who especially loved her children, and grandchildren. She spent decades involved in the local community, caring for the elderly in Sierra Vista. Undeniably beautiful from her core, she was spirited and kind. She often joked that she couldn’t even boil water before marrying the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Roberto Aguilar, in November 1946, a union that lasted 64 years until his passing in 2010. She was well traveled, making stops in Tehran, Iran and Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They both loved sharing stories of their childhood, their meeting, and their journey. While they often joked about her chasing him, we knew they shared a deep love for each other. They raised their three children in the Sierra Vista area and as their family expanded, spent a lot of time criss-crossing the country, visiting their grandchildren as well.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved sharing her food and recipes with her grandchildren, sharing her faith through rosary recitals, and keeping them warm with snuggles, the offering of extra blankets and socks, and generally spoiling them. Herlinda knew how to love and how to live. She wanted all of her loved ones to share that, and she did her very best to make sure we all had the best possible existence when she was around. She was the queen of the kitchen- whipping up the best enchiladas, cheese crisps, burritos, tacos, and her tamales were amazing. Her dedication to her faith extended through many activities within and outside of the church, and she devoted her life to her faith and family. She was a long time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and was active in the Legion of Mary for many years, even working to create the Legion banner.
Linda is survived by her loving family including her children Barbara, Robert, and Patricia; grandchildren - Michele, Michael(Ashley), Kristina(Eric), Melissa, Amanda (Anne-Marie); great-grandchildren - Nathan, Mckinsey, Clark, and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Today, we join in prayer that they are finally reunited and feeling so much joy with one another. Until our next hello, we love you mucho mucho mucho.