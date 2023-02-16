Herlinda “Linda” Aguilar, 97

SIERRA VISTA—Herlinda “Linda” Aguilar passed away peacefully at home in Sierra Vista on February 6, 2023.

She was born February 15, 1925, the last of 14 children born to Hortensia and Carlos Rivera in Pirtleville, Arizona. Linda was raised in Pirtleville and attended Pirtleville and Douglas local schools.

