Herman Verdonk, 72

SIERRA VISTA — United States Army, Retired Herman Remmelt “Dutch” Verdonk, 72, of Sierra Vista, passed away on August 7, 2022.

Dutch was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He joined the Army in 1969 and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from the Army in 1992.

