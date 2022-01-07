Hermelinda Acosta Amaya, 72

DOUGLAS — Hermelinda Acosta Amaya passed away peacefully December 20th, 2021 in Douglas, Arizona surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jose Torres Acosta, parents: Jesus Luna Amaya and Maria Cortez Amaya, sons: Marco Antonio Acosta and Guadalupe Acosta, and grandchildren: Jesus Alejandro Acosta and Julio Cesar Tanabe.
Hermelinda was born January 7, 1942 in Agua Prieta, Sonora. She was a devoted housewife and homemaker, always making sure everyone was taken care of. She was full of joy and always present with all her children, ensuring each child felt her love. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cloth-making for her children. Her passions also included watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren play sports.
Hermelinda is survived by her six children: Miroslava (Brian) Krzmarzick, Alfonso Acosta, Jesus Acosta, Jorge (Claudia) Acosta, Maribel (Carlos) Gallego, Yolanda Acosta and fourteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Making this her fifth generation.
A Rosary for Hermelinda was recited at 5 P.M. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary Chapel. A mass was held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, December 28,2021. Following the services, Hermelinda was cremated and will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Jose, in an intimate ceremony on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Pallbearers who served are Joseph Acosta, Brian Krzmarzick, Alfonso Acosta, Jesus Acosta, George Acosta, Carlos Gallego, David Acosta. Honorary Pallbearers were Guadalupe Acosta, Juilo Cesar Tanabe, Jesus Alejandro Acosta.
All those who knew her will remember the love she had for her friends and family. Hermelinda will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.